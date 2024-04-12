AP Inter result 2024: Girls outshine boys in both 1st and 2nd year results

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education declared 1st and 2nd year results today, April 12, 2024. As per the officials, 461273 general candidates appeared for the Intermediate 1st-year exam, of which 310875 students passed.(Santosh Kumar )

The Intermediate examination was conducted in March. The 1st-year examination started on March 1, 2024, and ended on March 19, 2024. The papers were held in single shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm.

The second-year examination was conducted from March 2, 2024, to March 20, 2024. Practical examinations were conducted from February 11 to February 20 for General courses and from February 5 to February 20 for vocational courses.

As per the officials, 461273 general candidates appeared for the Intermediate 1st-year exam, of which 310875 students passed. 393757 general candidates appeared for the Intermediate 2nd-year examination, of which 306528 students passed.

Regarding the vocational candidates, 38483 students appeared for the Intermediate 1st-year exam, of which 23181 students passed. 32339 students appeared for the Intermediate 2nd-year exam, of which 23000 students passed.

On analysing, the Intermediate results show that girls have outperformed the boys both in the Ist-year as well as in the 2nd-year results.

Under the general candidate category, among the 1st-year students, 1,67,187 girls and 1,43,688 boys passed the exam. The pass percentage of girls is 71 percent and the pass percentage of boys is 64 percent.

Among the 2nd year students, 1,65,063 girls and 1,41,465 boys passed the exam. The pass percentage of girls is 81 percent and that of boys is 75 percent.

Under the vocational candidate category, among the 1st-year students, 15,367 girls and 7,814 boys passed the exam. The pass percentage of girls is 70 percent and that of boys is 47 percent.

Among the 2nd year students, 14,840 girls and 8,160 boys passed the exam. The pass percentage of girls is 80 percent and that of boys is 59 percent.

