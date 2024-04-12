 AP Inter Result 2024: Check pass percentage, key details inside - Hindustan Times
AP Inter Result 2024: Check pass percentage, key details inside

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 12, 2024 11:25 AM IST

AP Inter Result 2024 has been declared. Check pass percentage and other details here.

The Andhra Pradesh Inter Result 2024 has been declared by the Board of Intermediate Education today, April 12, 2024. AP Inter Result 2024 Live Updates

AP Inter Result 2024: Check pass percentage, key details inside
AP Inter Result 2024: Check pass percentage, key details inside

Candidates who attempted the examination can check for the BIEAP 1st-year and 2nd-year results on the official website of BIEAP. Results can also be viewed on manabadi.co.in.

The Board members released the results, toppers list, pass percentages of the Intermediate examination at the press conference.

Direct link to check AP Inter Result 2024 for 1st year on HT Portal

Direct link to check AP Inter Result 2024 for 2nd year on HT Portal

The Intermediate examination was conducted in March. The 1st-year examination started on March 1, 2024, and ended on March 19, 2024. The papers were held in single shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm.

The second-year examination was conducted from March 2, 2024, to March 20, 2024. Practical examinations were conducted from February 11 to February 20 for General courses and from February 5 to February 20 for vocational courses.

A total of 461273 general candidates appeared for the 1st-year exam, of which 310875 students passed the exam. The pass percentage of the Intermediate 1st-year exam for general candidates is 67%.

A total of 393757 general candidates appeared for the 2nd-year examination, of which 306528 students passed the exam. The pass percentage of the Intermediate 2nd-year exam for general candidates is 78%.

AP Inter Results 2024: Steps to check the results

Visit the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in

Click on the link available for AP Inter Results 2024 which will be available the home page

Furnish your credentials and log in

Your AP Intermediate Result score will appear on the screen

Download the results mark sheet and keep a hard copy of the same for future purposes.

Get latest news on Education , AP Inter Results Live along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / AP Inter Result 2024: Check pass percentage, key details inside
© 2024 HindustanTimes
