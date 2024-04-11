AP Inter Results 2024 Live: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year result tomorrow at 11 am
AP Inter Results 2024 Live Updates: The Board of Intermediate Examination (BIE) Andhra Pradesh has confirmed that AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results will be declared at 11 am tomorrow, April 12. When declared, students can check their scores on resultsbie.ap.gov.in, examsresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in and results.gov.in. This time, the AP Inter exams were held in March. The IPE 1st year exam took place from March 1 to 19 and 2nd year exams were from March 2 to 20. ...Read More
Around 10 lakh students have appeared in the exam and are waiting for results.
Follow the blog for latest updates on AP Inter results.
AP Inter results 2024 live updates: Board likely to hold press conference
AP Inter results 2024 live updates: Like previous years, the BIEAP is expected to hold a press release to announce the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results. After the press conference is over, the result link will be activated on the board website, resultsbie.ap.gov.in
AP Inter results 2024 live updates: List of official websites to check 1st, 2nd year scores
The AP Inter 1st and 2nd year result will be published on resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Here is a list of other websirtes which may host the Inter result:
- examsresults.ap.nic.in
- results.bie.ap.gov.in
- results.apcfss.in
- bie.ap.gov.in
- results.gov.in.
AP Inter result 2024 live updates: BIEAP IPE result date and time
BIEAP IPE 1st, 2nd year result date: April 12
Result time: 11 am.
AP Inter results 2024 live updates: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year scores tomorrow
AP Inter result 2024 live updates: The BIEAP will declare IPE 1st and 2nd year results tomorrow, April 12.