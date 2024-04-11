AP Inter Results 2024 Live: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year result tomorrow at 11 am

AP Inter Results 2024 Live Updates: The Board of Intermediate Examination (BIE) Andhra Pradesh has confirmed that AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results will be declared at 11 am tomorrow, April 12. When declared, students can check their scores on resultsbie.ap.gov.in, examsresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in and results.gov.in. This time, the AP Inter exams were held in March. The IPE 1st year exam took place from March 1 to 19 and 2nd year exams were from March 2 to 20. ...Read More

Around 10 lakh students have appeared in the exam and are waiting for results.

Follow the blog for latest updates on AP Inter results.