AP Inter result 2024: Link to check IPE 1st, 2nd year scores on HT Portal

AP Inter Results 2024 on HT: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will release AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results today, April 12. The AP Inter result press conference has been scheduled for 11 am and soon after that, the result will be shared with students on resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Additionally, the AP Inter results will be available on the HT Portal too. AP Inter results 2024 live updates. AP Inter result 2024: Check IPE 1st, 2nd year scores on HT Portal

If the board website loads slowly after the result announcement, students who are not able to check their marks can use the HT Portal to view results quickly. There is also an option to register early. By doing this, they will receive alerts on their mobile phones as soon as the results are hosted.

AP Inter 1st year result 2024 on HT Portal

AP Inter 2nd year result 2024 on HT Portal

To check AP Inter result on both the BIEAP website and the HT Portal, students will be required to use their 1st or 2nd year hall ticket numbers. After logging in using this information, scorecards/online marks memo will be displayed on the board website.

How to check AP Inter results 2024 on HT Portal

Open hinustantimes.com/education/board-exams on your web browser

Open the Andhra Pradesh (AP) board page.

Go to the AP Inter 1st or 2nd year result page, as required.

Enter your login details and submit (Register if visiting before the result announcement to get an alert).

Check your AP Inter result.

The AP Inter 1st and 2nd year exams were held in March. The IPE 1st year exam was conducted from March 1 to 19 and 2nd year exams were from March 2 to 20. Around 10 lakh students have appeared in the exams and are waiting for the results.