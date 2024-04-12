BIE AP Inter results 2024 for 1st, 2nd year today

BIE AP Inter results 2024: The Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will declare the Inter 1st year (Class 11) and second year (Class 12) results today. Both AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results will be declared on April 12 at 11 am. AP Inter result 2024 live updates. AP Inter results 2024 for 1st, 2nd year today on resultsbie.ap.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The BIEAP will hold a press conference at 11 am to announce the Inter result after which the link to download scorecards will be activated on the board’s result website.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

In the result press conference, pass percentage of IPE 1st year and 2nd year and other important details will be announced. The tentative timeline for supplementary examinations may be mentioned in the press conference.

Once declared, students can check AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results using their roll numbers and dates of births. Here is the list of official websites and steps to follow:

AP Inter result 2024: List of official websites

resultsbie.ap.gov.in

examsresults.ap.nic.in

results.bie.ap.gov.in

results.apcfss.in

bie.ap.gov.in

How to check AP Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2024?

Go to the result website for IPE 1st and 2nd year examination. Open the result link given on the home page for your class. Enter your roll number and date of birth. Check your marks memo and download it.

The physical copy of the Intermediate 1st and 2nd year marks sheet will be shared with schools and students can collect it a few days after the result announcement.

The examination was held in March. The first year examination started on March 1 and ended on March 19, 2024. The papers were held in single shifts – from 9 am to 12 pm.

The second-year examination took place from March 2 to March 20, 2024.

Practical examinations were conducted from February 11 to February 20 for General courses and from February 5 to February 20 for vocational courses.