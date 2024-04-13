AP Inter Admission 2024 schedule for 2 year course out, registration begins May 22

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has released AP Inter Admission 2024 schedule for 2 year course on April 13, 2024. The first phase registration process for two year Intermediate Course in General and Vocational Streams in various colleges will begin on May 22, 2024. AP Inter Admission 2024 schedule for 2 year course out, check registration date

The enrollment process of Two-year Intermediate Courses will be scheduled for all categories and quotas in Two phases. The admission process will be conducted for Two year Intermediate Course in General and Vocational Streams in various colleges for the academic year 2024-25.

As per the official notice, the application forms sale will begin on May 15 and the last date for receipt of applications in the college is till June 1, 2024. The date of completion of admissions in the first phase and commencement of classes first year is on June 1, 2024.

Admissions in the second phase will commence on June 10, and the phase will be completed on July 1, 2024.

The official notice reads, “All the Principals of the Government / Private Aided / Private Unaided / Co-operative / A.P. Residential / Social Welfare Residential / Tribal Welfare Residential / Incentive / A.P. Model Junior Colleges/ MJPAPBCWREIS / High School Plus and Composite Degree Colleges offering two year Intermediate course in General & Vocational streams are also instructed to enter the relevant details of students taking admissions in their respective colleges through the JnanaBhumi Portal of Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh through their respective portal logins, immediately after the commencement of admissions as per schedule given above. The JnanaBhumi BIE Portal shall be made user friendly by pulling data from SSC for the Class X students after they are approaching a particular college for admission in Intermediate 1st Year. For Intermediate 2nd Year, the facility to upgrade the student from 1st Year to 2nd Year shall also be provided in the JnanaBhumi BIE Portal.”

Check complete details in the notification here.

Official Notice Here