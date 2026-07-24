SPJIMR and Great Learning collaborate to launch executive programs for AI-Driven Business Leadership

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) announced its partnership with Great Learning through a press release issued on July 22, 2026. Under this collaboration, a new portfolio of executive education programmes has been introduced for working professionals who want to strengthen their leadership abilities and improve their understanding of how emerging technologies can be applied in business. The programmes have been developed by SPJIMR faculty along with industry experts from Great Learning and will be offered through flexible learning formats. They have been designed for professionals at different stages of their careers, including managers, senior leaders and CXOs. For selected programmes, no prior coding experience has been made mandatory. Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's SPJIMR Tops Financial Times MiM Rankings 2023

Three executive programmes have been introduced as part of the partnership. These include the Executive Programme in AI for Business Leaders, the Executive Certificate Programme in Artificial Intelligence and Generative AI for Managers, and the Chief Financial Officer Programme. According to the institute, the programmes have been prepared to help professionals understand the growing role of technology in business planning, leadership, governance and finance while supporting better decision-making in organisations.

TS LAWCET Counselling 2026: Registration date extended till July 28, apply at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in The urgency is reflected in recent global research. An IBM global CEO study of 2,000 leaders across 33 countries found that 85% of CEOs expect every functional leader, from finance and marketing to operations, to become a technology expert within their domain. As technology becomes inseparable from business strategy, organisations increasingly need leaders who can combine domain expertise with strategic AI capability.

The Executive Programme in AI for Business Leaders will conduct with in seven months. This curriculum has been organised into six core modules covering AI strategy, data and analytics, machine learning, generative AI, agentic AI, leadership, governance and business scaling. Participants will also be able to choose a specialisation in Financial Services and FinTech, Supply Chain and Operations, Digital Marketing and MarTech, or Technology Leadership. The programme will also include a capstone project and a campus immersion to provide practical exposure.

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The Chief Financial Officer Programme has been planned as a nine-month blended learning programme for finance professionals preparing for senior leadership roles. Based on SPJIMR's case-based teaching approach, the programme will cover financial leadership, corporate valuation, governance, risk management, forensic accounting and technology-enabled finance transformation.

IIM Indore opens admissions for executive program in Healthcare Management with 12-month live online classes The Executive Certificate Programme in Artificial Intelligence and Generative AI for Managers will be offered as a five-month fully online programme for early and mid-career professionals. No prior coding experience has been prescribed. The curriculum includes Large Language Models (LLMs), Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), agentic workflows, governance, responsible use, compliance, privacy, explainability and business applications.

The programmes will be delivered through live online sessions, case discussions, hands-on projects, mentored learning by Great Learning's industry experts and campus immersion for selected courses. Opportunities for peer learning and executive networking will also be provided. On successful completion, participants will receive a Certificate of Completion from SPJIMR, while Executive Alumni Status will be awarded for selected programmes.

Commenting on the launch , Dr. Varun Nagaraj, Dean and Professor, Information Management, SPJIMR, said that the partnership has been introduced to help business leaders prepare for changing industry requirements. Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder and CEO of Great Learning, said the initiative has been created to help professionals connect technology with business strategy and leadership responsibilities.

According to the information shared in the press release, SPJIMR is ranked 35th globally and third in India in the Financial Times Masters in Management 2025 Rankings. The institute also holds the international Triple Crown accreditation from EQUIS, AACSB and AMBA. Through this partnership, executive learning opportunities are expected to be expanded for professionals looking to strengthen their leadership skills and support business growth in a changing professional environment.