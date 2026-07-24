Haryana unveils roadmap for holistic, future-ready school education

Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda on Thursday presented the state's roadmap for future-ready school education, stressing character building, skills, entrepreneurship and sports alongside academics at a national education ministers' conclave in New Delhi. Haryana education minister Mahipal Dhanda

The two-day conclave, chaired by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, reviewed the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes and discussed key priorities for strengthening school education across the country, according to an official statement.

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Addressing the gathering, Dhanda described teachers as the greatest strength of Haryana's education system and the real architects of the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

He said education should extend beyond textbook learning and intellectual development to nurture children's character, moral values, self-confidence and emotional understanding.

IIIT Lucknow records best-ever B.Tech placements; IIT-K Director takes additional charge The minister said Haryana's education policy aims to provide every child with equal opportunities based on individual interests and abilities.

Schools, he said, are being transformed into institutions that nurture students' aspirations, talents and overall personality rather than functioning merely as centres of academic instruction.

Highlighting the state's key initiatives, Dhanda said the government is strengthening Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) and working to improve learning outcomes.

He said practical and skill-oriented curricula are being introduced to enhance employability and promote entrepreneurship among students. At the same time, modern sports infrastructure is being developed to identify and nurture sporting talent from the school level.

Emphasising the role of teachers, Dhanda said they not only impart knowledge but also instil discipline, values and self-confidence, thereby shaping the future of the nation.

NBT uses 'Rajatarangini' characters to introduce Kashmir's history to young readers He also proposed strengthening teacher training through collaboration with premier institutions such as ITIs, IIMTs, IIMs and CSIR to make training more contemporary, research-driven and outcome-oriented.

Principal Secretary, School Education, Vijay Dahiya, and Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad (HSSPP) State Project Director Swapnil Ravindra Patil were also present at the conclave.