Delhi University asks students to 'stay away' from Jantar Mantar protests

The University of Delhi has asked students and faculty members to refrain from participating in any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar. The varsity has warned that such activities could invite legal action and adversely affect students' academic and professional futures. Delhi University (File Photo)

As per the advisory issued, the university said that demonstrations at Jantar Mantar are strictly regulated in accordance with the directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India. It cautioned that participation in unlawful gatherings could expose students to legal consequences while also posing serious risks to their personal safety.

The varsity has asked the students to stay away from Jantar Mantar and prioritise safety and compliance with the law.

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DU further cautioned students against misinformation, noting that a significant amount of fake and misleading content is being created and circulated to escalate the situation. It urged students and faculty members to verify information through official sources and avoid being influenced by unverified social media posts or rumours.

The university shared the advisory on its official X handle. The tweet reads, "Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action. Such activities can also pose serious risks to students’ personal safety and significantly impact their academic progress and professional opportunities. Accordingly, all students are urged to stay away from Jantar Mantar and to prioritise their safety and compliance with the law. Furthermore, you are advised to exercise caution as a significant amount of fake and misleading content is being created and circulated to fuel the situation."

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The advisory comes amid CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar over issues related to the NEET UG 2026 examination. While the university did not mention any specific protest or organisation, it appealed to students to avoid travelling to Jantar Mantar.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Teachers' Front (DTF) on Wednesday, July 22 criticised the Delhi University administration's statement on social media regarding recent student protests, alleging that the varsity had failed to acknowledge the violence faced by students, choosing instead to discredit the movement.

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The criticism came after the university posted on its social media account on X, “We see the pain and anxiety of our students. It is unfortunate that vested interests are exploiting their fears instead of easing them. The need of the hour is to calm the situation and reduce their distress, so that they can focus on what truly matters: their studies and their future.”