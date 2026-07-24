Government schools in Assam saw enrolments fall by more than 7.35 lakh from 2016-17 to 2025-26, while private schools witnessed an increase of nearly 9.41 lakh students during the period, the Assembly was informed on Thursday. Student enrolment in Assam govt schools falls by over 7.35 lakh since 2016-17, Assembly told-

In a written reply to a question by Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said enrolment in government and provincialised schools from pre-primary level to class 12 fell by 7,35,446 students during the nine-year period.In contrast, enrolment in private schools increased by 9,40,566 students during the same period, he said.

Bihar to recruit 1 lakh school teachers by 2030, BPSC TRE 4 notification expected soon Provincialisation refers to the process through which the government takes over the liabilities of a non-government school, including payment of salaries and other benefits to teachers.Pegu said the number of government schools declined by 8,591 during the period under consideration.

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The minister also said government schools witnessed a reduction of 15,326 teachers in the nine-year period, while the number of teachers in private institutions increased by 51,214.He informed the House that Assam currently has 3,031 single-teacher schools, 15,270 schools with two teachers and 8,115 schools with three teachers.