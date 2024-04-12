NMC issues notice, says no new medical college approved or seats increased so far; urges all to not fall for ‘fake news’

The National Medical Commission (NMC) issued a public notice on Thursday clarifying that the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) has not approved any New Medical College or increase of UG/PG Seats in various medical courses for the academic year 2024-25 so far. NMC has clarified that that the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) has not approved any New Medical College or increase of UG/PG Seats in various medical courses for the academic year 2024-25 so far. (Stock photo)

This came in response to recent reports in Print/Electronic Media regarding the Establishment of New Medical Colleges and the grant of UG/PG seats in various medical courses, which the NMC has now flagged as fake news.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Also read: UPSC CDS 2024 Admit Card out at upsc.gov.in, download link here

In its notice, the NMC said that the applications received for this academic year are still under process, and the decision taken in the matter will be uploaded on the official website of NMC immediately.

Also read: UPSC NDA Admit Card 2024 released at upsc.gov.in, download link here

Notably, the MARB can approve for the establishment of a new medical institution, to start any postgraduate course or to increase the number of seats. It received 112 applications for the establishment of new medical colleges in 2024- 25, and 58 applications for the increase of MBBS seats in existing medical colleges.

Through the notice, the NMC urged all stakeholders and the public to neither give attention nor take any cognizance of any misleading news being published in print/electronic media.

Also read: AP Inter result: Andhra Pradesh students record best pass rate in Inter exams since 2018

Check the notice here:

(With inputs from PTI)