Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC NDA Admit Card 2024 on April 12, 2024. Candidates who will appear for UPSC National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2024 can download the admit card through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC NDA Admit Card 2024 released at upsc.gov.in, download link here

The UPSC NDA examination will be conducted on April 21, 2024. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

The admitted candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Card and take a printout. The admit card will be available on the official website from April 12 to April 21, 2024.

The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit card at the allotted venue to appear in the Examination. A candidate, who does not produce his/her e-Admit card for checking at the alloted venue, shall not be allowed to take the Examination. The candidates are also required to carry along the photo ID card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session.

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC NDA Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The entry of the Candidates in the Venue shall be closed 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the Examination (in each session). No candidates shall be allowed the entry into the Examination Venue after closure of the entry. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.