AP Inter result: Andhra Pradesh students record best pass rate in Inter exams since 2018

AP Inter Result: Seventy-eight per cent of the total students who appeared in the Intermediate Public March Examination (IPE March 2024) have cleared it, while 67 per cent IPE 1st year students have qualified. Results of both AP Inter 1st and 2nd year were announced earlier today. AP Inter result 2024 live updates. AP Inter results 2024: This is the best pass rate for both classes since 2018(Santosh Kumar/For representation)

This is the best pass percentage of students in the AP Inter exam since 2018, except for 2021, when the exams were not conducted in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board notified that 3,93,757 students took the IPE March exam in the 2nd year general stream and 3,06,528 have qualified. In 1st year, 4,61,273 students appeared and 3,10,875 have passed.

Here's a look at the pass percentage of students since 2018:

2018: Class 11 pass percentage- 62 per cent, Class 12 pass percentage- 69 per cent

2019: Class 11- 60 per cent, Class 12- 68 per cent

2020: Class 11- 59 per cent, Class 12- 59 per cent

2021: 100 per cent in both classes

2022: Class 11- 54 per cent, Class 12- 61 per cent

2023: Class 11- 61 per cent, Class 12- 72 per cent

2024: Class 11- 67 per cent, Class 12- 78 per cent.

District-wise, Krishna has the best pass rate of students in 2024 – 84 per cent for Class 11 and 90 for Class 12.

In both classes, girls have recorded a better pass percentage than boys. In the IPE 1st year, a total of 2,35,033 girls wrote the exam, of whom 1,67,187 or 71 per cent have passed. For boys, 2,26,240 appeared in the exam and 1,43,688 or 64 per cent have passed.

In the IPE 2nd year, 1,88,849 boys took the IPE final exam and of them, 1,41,465 or 75 per cent have cleared it. In comparison, 2,04,908 girls appeared for the test, and 1,65,063 or 81 per cent qualified.

What happened in 2021?

In 2021, almost all states and the two central boards – CBSE and CISCE – had to cancel final year examinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AP originally wanted to hold the exams with precautionary measures, but the Supreme Court commented that unless they were convinced exams could be held without a single fatality, the state would not be allowed to proceed with its plan.

Subsequently, the state government announced that the exams would not be held and that students would be promoted based on their past performances.