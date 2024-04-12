Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC CDS 2024 admit card on April 12, 2024. Candidates who will appear for Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024 can download the admit card through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The direct link to download is available on upsconline.nic.in. UPSC CDS 2024 Admit Card out at upsc.gov.in, download link here

The CDS examination will be conducted on April 21, 2024. The examination will be conducted in two shifts-first shift from 9 am to 11 am and second shift from 12 noon to 2 pm. The entry of the Candidates in the Venue shall be closed 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the Examination (in each Session). No candidates shall be allowed entry into the Examination Venue after closure of entry.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

UPSC CDS 2024 Admit Card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC CDS Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All the candidates appearing for the examination will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination. A candidate, who does not produce his/her e-Admit Card for checking at the allotted venue, shall not be allowed to take the Examination. The candidates are also required to carry the Photo ID card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Adht edumit Card, in each Session. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.