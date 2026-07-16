Vardhman Mahaveer Open University will close the registration process or Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2026 on July 16, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Pre Teacher Education Test and have passed the exam are eligible to apply for the counselling round. The direct link to apply is available at the official website of PTET at ptetvmoukota2026.in. Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2026: Last date to apply today at ptetvmoukota2026.in, link here (Pexels/Representational Image)

The window to pay the registration fee was deactivated on July 15, 2026. However, the option entry will also close on July 16, 2026.

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The seat allotment result will be announced on July 21, 2026. Candidates who will be allotted a seat can pay the seat acceptance fee from July 21 to July 27, 2026.

Candidates must personally report to the allotted teacher education institution, and the institutions must verify the candidates' documents and confirm admission online via the authorized portal from July 21 to July 29, 2026.

Direct link to apply for Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2026

Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2026: How to apply All those eligible candidates who are interested to apply for the counselling round can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of PTET at ptetvmoukota2026.in.

2. Click on Rajasthan PTET Counselling 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The PTET examination for 2 year B.Ed. and 4 year B.A.B.Ed. / B.Sc.B.Ed. was held on June 14, 2026. The question paper was divided in 4 sections- Mental Ability, Teaching Atitude and Aptitude test, General Awareness and Language Proficiency test. Each section had 50 questions. The total duration of the question paper was 200 multiple-choice questions. The exam duration was three hours.

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All questions in the question paper was objective in nature with multiple choice questions with a minimum of four answers. Except for the Language Proficiency section, the rest of the question paper was in the language chosen by the candidate. Each question carried 3 marks, and the total question paper carried 600 marks. 3 marks was awarded for each correct answer. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Rajasthan PTET.