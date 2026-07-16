DU UG first allotment list 2026 releasing today at du.ac.in, here's how to check

University of Delhi will release the DU UG first allotment list 2026 on July 16, 2026. Candidates who have registered themselves for the first phase can check the allotment list through the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in. The link to check the allotment list will be activated at 5 pm today. Delhi University (File Photo)

Applicants allotted seats in the first list can either accept the offered seat and proceed with document verification and online fee payment, or opt for an upgrade to be considered for a higher-preference programme or college in subsequent rounds.

XAT 2027 registration begins at xatonline.in, direct link to apply here

All candidates allotted a seat can accept their seat from July 16 to July 18, 2026. College can verify and approve the online applications from July 16 to July 20, 2026. The last date of online payment of fees by candidates is July 21, 2026.

This year, around 270,000 applicants have signed up to its website, with nearly 218,000 candidates completing the registration process as of Sunday. This comprised 120,509 female and 97,775 male candidates.

APTET 2026 mock test to be held today at tet2dsc.apcfss.in, here's how to appear

A total of 71,600 undergraduate seats are available across 73 UG programmes and more than 150 BA programme combinations offered by 67 colleges affiliated with the university.

This year, Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) (Hons.), B.Com (Pass) and Bachelor of Arts (BA) (Hons.) English emerged as one of the top three preferred undergraduate programmes at Delhi University. The other top courses chosen by students are- BA (Hons.). Political Science; BA programme; BA (Hons.) History; Bachelor of Science (BSc) (Hons.) Zoology; (BSc) (Hons.) Mathematics; (BSc) (Hons.) Life Sciences and BA (Hons.) Economics.

DU UG first allotment list 2026: How to check To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in.

2. Click on DU UG first allotment list 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the list.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NEET UG Answer Key 2026: Objection window closes today, raise objection at neet.nta.nic.in

Admissions to all Undergraduate Programmes at the University of Delhi will be based on the scores obtained in CUET (UG) - 2026, except for admissions to the School of Open Learning (SOL), Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) and for Foreign Nationals.

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of Delhi University.