Central Board of Secondary Education will announce CBSE Board Result 2024 in due course of time. The date and time of release of CBSE Class 10 and 12 results will likely be announced ahead of the declaration of the results. CBSE Board Result 2024: Check past trends of Class 10, 12 results(PTI File)

After the results are declared, candidates can check their results on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. The result link for Class 10, 12 will also be available on cbse.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. There are other ways to check results, which include - the Digilocker website, Digilocker mobile app and UMANG app.

This year, CBSE Class 10 examination was conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024, and CBSE Class 12 examination was conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024. The examinations for both classes were conducted in a single shift—from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days.

CBSE Board Result 2024: Past trends

All the appeared candidates can check the CBSE Board results past trends of last 5 years here:

2023: CBSE Class 10 and 12 results were announced on May 12. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 93.12 percent, and Class 12 was 87.33 percent. For Class 12, a total of 16,60,511 candidates appeared, and 14,50,174 candidates passed the examination. For Class 10, 21,65,805 candidates appeared, and 20,16,779 candidates passed the exam.

2022: Class 10 and 12 results were declared on July 22. The overall pass percentage for Class 10 was 94.40 percent, and for Class 12, it was 92.71%. A total of 2093978 students appeared for Class 10, out of which 1976668 students passed. Similarly, 1435366 students appeared for Class 12, out of which 1330662 students passed.

2021: CBSE Class 10 results were announced on August 3, and Class 12 results were announced on July 30 that year. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 was 99.04%, and Class 12 was 99.37%. Class 12 girls' pass percentage was better than the boys'. The overall pass percentage of girls was 99.67%, boys' was 99.13%, and transgender was 100%.

2020: Class 10 results were declared on July 16, and Class 12 results on July 13. The Class 10 overall pass percentage was 91.46% and Class 12 pass percentage was 88.78%. For Class 10, 18,73,015 students appeared, out of which 17,13,121 students passed across 20,837 schools in the country. For Class 12, 11,92,961 students appeared, out of which 10,59,080 passed.

2019: CBSE 10th results were announced on May 6. CBSE Class 12 results were announced on May 2. Class 12 pass percentage was 83.4%. The pass percentage of Class 10 was 91.10%. The overall pass percentage of girls of Class 10 was 92.45 per cent, boys were 90.14 per cent, and transgender was 94.74 per cent.