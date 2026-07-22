IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation has opened registrations for the latest batch of its Out of the Box Thinking (OOBT) through Mathematics course through a press release issued on July 21, 2026. The free online programme has been introduced to help learners strengthen logical reasoning, analytical thinking, creativity and problem-solving skills through mathematics. The course has been designed and will be conducted by Sadagopan Rajesh, Mathematics Educator and Founder-Director of the Aryabhatta Institute of Mathematical Sciences. IITM Pravartak opens registrations for free Out of the Box course, applications open till August 6

Registrations are now open, and the last date to apply for the next batch is August 6, 2026. The new batch will commence on August 7, 2026. The programme will be delivered entirely online and no course fee will be charged. Interested learners can register through the official OOBT portal, where details of the programme and the eligibility criteria for each course level have also been provided.

The course is open to school students, college students, parents, teachers, researchers, working professionals and lifelong learners from across India. It has been designed to encourage participants to think beyond conventional methods and develop a better understanding of mathematical concepts through logical reasoning and different approaches to problem-solving.

The OOBT programme has been divided into four progressive levels, with each level spanning 10 weeks. Participants will attend online sessions, complete periodic assignments and receive guided solutions throughout the course. The structured format has been planned to help learners gradually strengthen their mathematical understanding while improving analytical ability and confidence in solving problems.

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Highlighting the importance of the initiative, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, said that mathematical thinking helps learners approach real-life problems from different perspectives and encourages innovation. He noted that exploring multiple methods instead of depending only on standard formulas strengthens critical thinking and has contributed to several scientific and technological advancements.

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Speaking about the programme, Sadagopan Rajesh said the course has been developed to improve logical reasoning, creativity and confidence in solving mathematical problems. He added that mathematics should be viewed as a subject that promotes deeper understanding and multiple ways of thinking rather than simple memorisation. Offering the course free of cost, he said, would make quality mathematical learning accessible to more learners across the country.

To expand the programme's reach, IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation has invited schools across India to nominate teachers as Institute Coordinators or Single Point of Contact (SPOCs). Teachers can register as School Coordinators with the approval of their Principal, Headmaster or Headmistress. The coordinators will support student registrations, encourage participation, facilitate communication between schools and IITM Pravartak, and assist learners throughout the programme. The foundation has partnered with BodhBridge Education to strengthen school outreach and coordination. Schools and coordinators making significant contributions to the initiative will also be recognised by the foundation.