Telangana Council of Higher Education has extended the TS LAWCET Counselling 2026 registration date. The last date to apply for LL.B 3YDC and LL.B 5YDC courses has been extended till July 28, 2026. Candidates can apply online through the official website of TGCHE at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in. TS LAWCET Counselling 2026: Registration date extended till July 28, apply at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in (Pexels/Representational Image)

The verified list of eligible registered candidates will be displayed, and calls for corrections, if any, can be submitted till July 28, 2026. The Phase 1 web options can be exercised from July 28 to July 31, 2026.

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The Phase I edit option will open on August 1, 2026. Candidates who have been allotted seats can report to the concerned authorities to verify original certificates from August 6 to August 10, 2026.

Those candidates who have passed the Telangana Law and PG Law Common Entrance Test can apply for the counselling round.

TS LAWCET Counselling 2026: How to apply To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TGCHE at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in.

2. Click on TS LAWCET Counselling 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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Candidates are required to pay the registration cum processing fee and upload all the scanned copies of relevant original certificates during the notified dates. The candidates belonging to SC / ST category have to pay Rs.500/- and all others have to pay Rs.800/- towards processing fee which is non-refundable.

The candidates are required to carry all the original educational certificates (SSC/10th,10+2/Intermediate/equivalent, Degree or Equivalent) for support of special category certificate verification.

Candidates must report to the concerned allotted college within the stipulated date & time and produce all original certificates along with the tuition fee paid receipt; otherwise, the candidate will lose the seat, and his / her admission will be cancelled.

The final allotment of seats for admission is subject to satisfactory verification of all original certificates at the Allotted college and the production of a tuition fee paid receipt (if any). For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS LAWCET.

Check revised schedule here