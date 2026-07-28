Basic Education Department has it mandatory for the assistant director of education (basic) at the divisional level and the district basic education officer to participate in every online review meeting conducted by the directorate, an official statement issued here on Monday said. Basic Education Department makes officials’ attendance mandatory at online meetings

There will be no scope for absence or unauthorised representation, it said.

In this regard, Director of Education (Basic) Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi has issued clear instructions to all assistant directors of education (basic) and district basic education officers.

The instructions state that the expected level of participation from several districts had not been observed during important online review meetings held from time to time.

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"Considering this is inconsistent with administrative accountability, a clear system has now been implemented. All officers will participate in meetings only through their official email IDs so that participants' identities are verified, and the review process becomes more transparent and effective," the statement said.

According to the new instructions, the assistant director of education (basic) at the divisional level and the district basic education officer at the district level will personally participate in every online review meeting.

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If they are unable to attend due to unavoidable official reasons, they must formally authorise a senior subordinate officer to attend the meeting on their behalf so that representation from no division or district is affected.