The National Book Trust (NBT) has launched a series of novels based on the prominent characters of "Rajatarangini", the 12th-century historical chronicle by renowned poet-historian Kalhana, to familiarise the younger generation of Jammu and Kashmir with the region's rich history and cultural heritage. NBT uses 'Rajatarangini' characters to introduce Kashmir's history to young readers

The series includes novels on queen Yashovati, regarded as Kashmir's first woman ruler, and queen Kota Rani, the last woman ruler of the region.

According to the Nilamata Purana -- an ancient text from Kashmir which contains information on its history, geography, religion, and folklore -- queen Yashovati is believed to be not only the first known woman ruler of Kashmir and India but also the earliest known female ruler in world history.

Written in Sanskrit, "Rajatarangini" is one of the most important historical chronicles of Kashmir. It was composed by Kalhana between 1148 and 1150 CE. Kalhana was the son of Champaka, a minister in the court of King Harsha of Kashmir (1068–1101 CE), and the elder brother of the noted musician Kanaka.

Speaking to PTI Bhasha on the sidelines of the third 'Chinar Book Festival' here, NBT Director Yuvraj Malik said "Rajatarangini" is remembered not merely because it records the names of Kashmir's rulers, their reigns, wars and achievements, but also because it presents history with remarkable objectivity.

According to an NBT release, Kalhana himself wrote in "Rajatarangini" that a true historian's words should be free from attachment and prejudice, much like the impartial judgement of a judge. It was this historical significance and objectivity that prompted British scholar Aurel Stein, with the assistance of Pandit Govind Kaul, to translate the text into English in the late 19th century.

NBT Chairman and noted educationist Prof. Milind Sudhakar Marathe said the novel series is part of the trust's ambitious initiative to create greater awareness among young readers about India's cultural and historical heritage along with knowledge traditions.

He said the project took shape during a "Rajatarangini" workshop organised at the second Chinar Book Festival in 2025, where discussions were held on developing novels around prominent historical figures such as queen Yashovati, emperor Lalitaditya, Avantivarman, Matrigupta, queen Didda, Nar-Kinnar, Jayapida, Jayasimha and queen Kota Rani.

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In the first phase of the project, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released novels centred on emperor Lalitaditya, queen Yashovati, emperor Jayapida, Matrigupta and queen Kota Rani during the third 'Chinar Book Festival'.

Marathe said subsequent phases of the series would feature other rulers and notable personalities mentioned in "Rajatarangini".

According to the NBT, the first set of books has been specially written for young readers and presents the stories of emperor Lalitaditya, queen Yashovati, emperor Jayapida, emperor Matrigupta and queen Kota Rani in an engaging narrative form.

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The novel, titled "Lalitaditya", recounts the emperor's victory over the powerful Kannauj ruler Yashovarman, the expansion of his empire across North, South, Central Asia, Tibet and Turkestan, as well as his campaigns that pushed back Arab invaders and the Tibetan army from India's frontiers.

The novel on queen Yashovati portrays how Kashmir had been devastated by two major wars before her coronation. It describes how, in those turbulent circumstances, she provided stable leadership through her strategic acumen, wisdom and courage, suppressed rebellions and governed the kingdom as regent on behalf of her minor son.

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The festival was inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha July 18.

Over 200 publishers and book stalls displaying titles in English, Urdu, Kashmiri, Hindi and several other Indian languages are featuring in the festival, which will end on July 26.