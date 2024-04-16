Studying is important, counting hours is not: UPSC CSE 2023 AIR 10 Aishwaryam Prajapati

UP girl Aishwaryam Prajapati stood 10th in the UPSC 2023 exam, the result of UPSC CSE 2023 which was declared on Tuesday. This was her second attempt. “I always wanted to become an IAS officer. My goal was very clear once I passed Class 10. After completing Class 12 from Rani Laxmi Bai Senior Secondary School, I pursued B Tech from NIT, Uttarakhand, from 2016-20. Thereafter, I took up a job with L&T and worked for a good 18 months,” said an elated Aishwaryam, who originally hails from Maharajganj district. “I was always confident of clearing the exam but never thought of getting the 10th rank in UPSC. I was very anxious, but it was a pleasant surprise. I'm overjoyed," she said.(Handout)

Talking about how she prepared for the exam, Prajapati said, "This journey required a lot of hard work and patience." When asked about her advice to students preparing for the UPSC, she said, "You should do what you like. That will give you the required motivation in this journey."

Aishwaryam explained the strategy behind her success and said, “It's not about the number of hours spent studying; it's about the quality of the study. Studying is important, but counting hours is not. The strategy is also significant, so one should keep their resources limited while studying. My notes, newspapers, and practice answer writing helped me a lot beside the books."

Her father, Ram Kamal Prasad, is an assistant professor at ICCMRT.

