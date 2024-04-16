 UPSC CSE 2023 results: Check out the educational background of the toppers - Hindustan Times
UPSC CSE 2023 results: Check out the educational background of the toppers

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 16, 2024 04:23 PM IST

Among the top 5 candidates, three are men and two are women candidates.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results of the Civil Service Examinations 2023 on its official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 14,624 candidates qualified for appearance in the Written (Main) Examination that was held in September 2023 and a total of 2,855 candidates qualified for the Personality Test of the examination.
A total of 14,624 candidates qualified for appearance in the Written (Main) Examination that was held in September 2023 and a total of 2,855 candidates qualified for the Personality Test of the examination.

As per the Commission, 5,92,141 candidates appeared in the Preliminary examination that was held on May 28, 2023. A total of 14,624 candidates qualified for appearance in the Written (Main) Examination that was held in September 2023 and a total of 2,855 candidates qualified for the Personality Test of the examination.

UPSC Result 2023 Live Updates

A total of 1016 candidates (664 men and 352 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various Services and the top 25 candidates comprise 10 women and 15 men. Among the top 5 candidates, three are men and two are women candidates.

The following are the top 5 candidates who topped UPSC CSE 2023 and their educational qualifications:

Rank Candidate NameEducational QualificationInstituteOptional Subject
1ADITYA SRIVASTAVAB Tech in Electrical EngineeringIIT KanpurElectrical Engineering
2ANIMESH PRADHANB Tech in Computer ScienceNIT RourkelaSociology
3DONURU ANANYA REDDYB.A. (Hons) GeographyMiranda House, Delhi UniversityAnthropology
4P K SIDHARTH RAMKUMARB. ArchCollege of Architecture, ThiruvananthapuramAnthropology
5RUHANIB.A. (Hons) EconomicsSt Stephens College, Delhi UniversityEconomics

Also Read: Meet Lucknow boy Aditya Srivastava who topped UPSC Civil Services 2023 final exam

News / Education / Exam Results / UPSC CSE 2023 results: Check out the educational background of the toppers
