UPSC CSE 2023 results: Check out the educational background of the toppers

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results of the Civil Service Examinations 2023 on its official website upsc.gov.in. A total of 14,624 candidates qualified for appearance in the Written (Main) Examination that was held in September 2023 and a total of 2,855 candidates qualified for the Personality Test of the examination.

As per the Commission, 5,92,141 candidates appeared in the Preliminary examination that was held on May 28, 2023. A total of 14,624 candidates qualified for appearance in the Written (Main) Examination that was held in September 2023 and a total of 2,855 candidates qualified for the Personality Test of the examination.

A total of 1016 candidates (664 men and 352 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various Services and the top 25 candidates comprise 10 women and 15 men. Among the top 5 candidates, three are men and two are women candidates.

The following are the top 5 candidates who topped UPSC CSE 2023 and their educational qualifications:

Rank Candidate Name Educational Qualification Institute Optional Subject 1 ADITYA SRIVASTAVA B Tech in Electrical Engineering IIT Kanpur Electrical Engineering 2 ANIMESH PRADHAN B Tech in Computer Science NIT Rourkela Sociology 3 DONURU ANANYA REDDY B.A. (Hons) Geography Miranda House, Delhi University Anthropology 4 P K SIDHARTH RAMKUMAR B. Arch College of Architecture, Thiruvananthapuram Anthropology 5 RUHANI B.A. (Hons) Economics St Stephens College, Delhi University Economics

