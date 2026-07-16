Unacceptable to leave children unvaccinated

Vaccines save millions of lives every year through disease prevention and reduced morbidity. With considerable State and private sector support across the globe, national immunisation programmes are taken to recipients’ doorstep in many countries, greatly eliminating the price and access barriers. It is for this reason that the latest World Health Organization (WHO) figure of 13.5 million “zero dose” children in 2025 for the three-dose schedule of the diptheria-pertussis-tetanus (DPT) vaccine is worrisome. Add to it the under-vaccinated children, and the population of infants outside the cover of full immunisation rises to 20 million. India saw close to 700,000 “zero dose” cases last year compared to 1.6 million such cases in 2023, reversing Covid-19-era setbacks to routine immunisation. India, however, makes for the bulk of the 1.2 million unvaccinated infants left unvaccinated in the WHO’s South East Asia Region in 2025. Each unvaccinated child spells failure for the global fight against infectious diseases. In a hyperconnected world, disease outbreaks in distant shores don’t remain distant. Pathogens circulating within unvaccinated populations increase risks of mutations, which can undo immunisation progress at home and elsewhere. In a hyperconnected world, disease outbreaks in distant shores don’t remain distant. Each unvaccinated child spells failure for the global fight against infectious diseases. (HT Archive)

The bulk of the zero-dose/dropout populations are in conflict affected or vulnerable countries. The international community, including global bodies, must push for conflict to yield to health care and humanitarian outreach to ensure immunisation coverage remains a bulwark against outbreaks and future pandemics. Countries like India must double down on their efforts to bring immunisation and institutional maternal and neonatal care to at-risk populations. With the synergised heft of the domestic pharma industry and diplomatic outreaches, India can bring health and hope to millions of beleaguered children across the world.