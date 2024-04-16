Aditya Srivastava, UPSC civil services topper: Video shows his first reaction. Watch how his friends celebrated
UPSC results: Aditya Srivastava from Lucknow has secured the first position in the Civil Services Examination, 2023.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today declared the Civil Services mains result 2023. This year, Aditya Srivastava secured AIR 1. Following this announcement, social media platforms were flooded with posts congratulating him on his success. A video made its way onto X that shows his first reaction and the responses of his friends. The clip captures a group of people carrying him while chanting his name.
Instagram page UPSC Notes shared the video with a caption that reads, “IAS Topper AIR-1 Aditya Srivastava, Result celebration. Congratulations”. In the video, Srivastava looks at the camera and smiles. Soon, a group of people join him and congratulate him. As the video progresses, they carry him on their shoulders, shouting joyfully.
Also Read: Aditya Srivastava, UPSC Civil Services 2023 topper, is an IIT-Kanpur graduate
Take a look at this heartwarming video of the celebration here:
Since being shared a little over an hour ago, the video has accumulated close to 1.8 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has further collected more than 12,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.
What did Instagram users say about this viral video?
"Aww moment," wrote an Instagram user.
"This is so beautiful," added another.
"Congratulations, you deserve it," joined a third.
While some posted fire emoticons, a few reacted using heart emojis.
Also Read: PM Modi's message to civil services aspirants after UPSC declares results: ‘Setbacks can be tough, but…’
Others in top 10 include - Animesh Pradhan (2), Donuru Ananya Reddy (3), P K Sidharth Ramkumar (4), Ruhani (5), Srishti Dabas (6) Anmol Rathore (7), Ashish Kumar (8), Nausheen (9) and Aishwaryam Prajapati (10). In recent years, women have demonstrated remarkable achievements in securing top positions in the UPSC examinations
What are your thoughts on the video? Did the clip leave you smiling, too?
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world