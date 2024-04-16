Aditya Srivastava, UPSC civil services topper: Video shows his first reaction. Watch how his friends celebrated

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today declared the Civil Services mains result 2023. This year, Aditya Srivastava secured AIR 1. Following this announcement, social media platforms were flooded with posts congratulating him on his success. A video made its way onto X that shows his first reaction and the responses of his friends. The clip captures a group of people carrying him while chanting his name. UPSC civil services topper Aditya Srivastava with his friends. (Instagram)

Instagram page UPSC Notes shared the video with a caption that reads, “IAS Topper AIR-1 Aditya Srivastava, Result celebration. Congratulations”. In the video, Srivastava looks at the camera and smiles. Soon, a group of people join him and congratulate him. As the video progresses, they carry him on their shoulders, shouting joyfully.

Take a look at this heartwarming video of the celebration here:

Since being shared a little over an hour ago, the video has accumulated close to 1.8 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has further collected more than 12,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

Others in top 10 include - Animesh Pradhan (2), Donuru Ananya Reddy (3), P K Sidharth Ramkumar (4), Ruhani (5), Srishti Dabas (6) Anmol Rathore (7), Ashish Kumar (8), Nausheen (9) and Aishwaryam Prajapati (10). In recent years, women have demonstrated remarkable achievements in securing top positions in the UPSC examinations

