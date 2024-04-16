PM Modi's message to civil services aspirants after UPSC declares results: ‘Setbacks can be tough, but…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated successful candidates of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination shortly after the results were announced. In a social media post, PM Modi commended the hard work, perseverance, and dedication exhibited by those who have cleared one of the toughest examinations in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)

“I congratulate all those who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2023. Their hard work, perseverance and dedication has paid off, marking the start of a promising career in public service. Their efforts will shape the future of our nation in the times to come. My best wishes to them,” the prime minister said.

PM Modi also addressed those aspirants who did not achieve the desired success in the Civil Services Examination, offering words of encouragement and motivation. He acknowledged that setbacks can be challenging but stressed that they should not be seen as the end of the road. Instead, he urged aspirants to view them as opportunities for growth and learning.

“I want to tell those who didn’t achieve the desired success in the Civil Services Examination- setbacks can be tough, but remember, this isn't the end of your journey. There are chances ahead to succeed in Exams, but beyond that, India is rich with opportunities where your talents can truly shine. Keep striving and exploring the vast possibilities ahead. Wishing you all the very best,” he wrote.

The UPSC on Tuesday declared the results for the Civil Services Exam 2023, with 1,016 candidates being recommended for different central government services.

Aditya Srivastava topped the prestigious civil services examination 2023, with Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy getting the second and third ranks respectively.

The Civil Services Exam is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.