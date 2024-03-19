UPSC Civil Service Prelims Exam 2024 postponed due to General Elections, notice here

Union Public Service Commission has postponed the UPSC Civil Service Prelims Exam 2024. Candidates who will appear for the Civil Services Prelims examination can check the official notice on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Civil Service Prelims Exam 2024 postponed due to General Elections

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination – 2024, which also serves as a screening test for the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024, from May 26 to June 16, 2024, has been postponed due to the impending General Election.

The official notice reads, “Due to the schedule of the impending General Election, the Commission has decided to postpone the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination – 2024 which also serves as screening test for Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024 from 26-05- 2024 to 16-06-2024.”

UPSC Civil Services Prelims examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 26, 2024, which has now been postponed. Through the Civil Services 2024 examination, UPSC will fill around 1,056 vacancies in various services. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.