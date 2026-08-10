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    Uttarakhand transfers ₹146 crore pension to 9.87 lakh beneficiaries

    The July 2026 pension instalment was transferred through DBT, covering beneficiaries under old age, widow, disability, farmer and other social welfare schemes.

    Updated on: Aug 10, 2026, 11:53:55 IST
    By Genesis
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    Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday transferred 146.32 crore through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to 9,87,017 beneficiaries covered under various social welfare pension schemes for July 2026, according to the state government.

    Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during the pension disbursement programme at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office.
    Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during the pension disbursement programme at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office.

    The payment was made at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office and included beneficiaries receiving old age, widow, disability, farmer, abandoned women and other pensions administered through the social welfare department.

    The state government said the direct transfer mechanism is intended to ensure that pension payments reach eligible beneficiaries in a timely and transparent manner. The government also said that the objective is to reduce the need for beneficiaries to visit government offices for accessing their pension benefits.

    Pension covers multiple beneficiary groups

    Of the total beneficiaries, 6,15,628 are receiving old age pension at the rate of 1,500 per month. A total of 92.34 crore was distributed under the scheme for the July instalment.

    Widow pension was transferred to 2,36,983 beneficiaries at the rate of 1,500 per month, involving a total amount of 35.54 crore.

    The disability pension scheme covered 89,128 beneficiaries, who received 1,500 each. The total amount distributed under this category stood at 13.36 crore.

    The government also transferred pension benefits to farmers, abandoned women and beneficiaries under other social welfare categories. The farmer pension covered 27,288 beneficiaries at 1,200 per month, with 3.2 crore distributed.

    Under the abandoned women pension scheme, 8,284 beneficiaries received 1,200 each, amounting to 99.408 lakh.

    Other social welfare pensions included

    The July payment also covered 7,383 beneficiaries receiving maintenance assistance of 700 per month. A total of 51.68 lakh was distributed under this category.

    The Teelu Rauteli pension covered 2,196 beneficiaries at 1,200 per month, with 26.35 lakh transferred. The dwarf pension scheme covered another 127 beneficiaries at 1,200 each, involving 1.524 lakh.

    Social Welfare Minister Khajan Das said the department had completed the payment of the July 2026 instalment across the different pension schemes.

    According to the minister, around 2.15 lakh pensioners covered under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) of the Union Ministry of Rural Development were also included in the latest disbursement. Their payments are currently being processed through the SNA-SPARSH system.

    Government stresses direct and timely payments

    Dhami said the state government was committed to extending welfare support to different sections of society and ensuring that pension payments were transferred directly to beneficiaries.

    He said the government wanted elderly people, widows and persons with disabilities to receive their entitled benefits without having to make repeated visits to government offices.

    The chief minister also said that the government was working towards ensuring that welfare schemes reached eligible people, including those at the last mile.

    The state government said digital payment systems such as DBT and SNA-SPARSH are being used to improve the delivery of welfare benefits. The latest disbursement covers beneficiaries across different pension categories and is part of the state's ongoing social welfare payments.

    Dhami said the government was working under the broader principle of inclusive development and that the welfare of vulnerable sections remained an important part of its policy approach.

    Officials from the social welfare and tribal welfare departments were also present during the programme.

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    Home/Genesis/Uttarakhand Transfers ₹146 Crore Pension To 9.87 Lakh Beneficiaries
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