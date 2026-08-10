Rajasthan: Speeding car kills man, 3-year-old daughter; wife, son critically injured

A 35-year-old man and his three-year-old daughter were killed, while his wife and son were critically injured after a speeding car rammed into their motorcycle near Sanganer Stadium in Jaipur late Sunday night, police said. Representational image.

The car driver allegedly hit six other vehicles while attempting to flee the scene after the accident. Police later apprehended him near Haldighati Gate in Pratap Nagar after setting up a blockade.

According to police, the car was travelling from Chauradiya petrol pump towards the Sangasetu culvert when it rammed into the motorcycle from behind near Sanganer Stadium. The impact was so severe that all four members of the family, along with their motorcycle, were flung several metres away onto the road.

Police rushed the injured family members to a hospital after finding them in critical condition on the road. Doctors declared the man and his daughter dead on arrival. Their bodies were shifted to the mortuary at Jaipuria Hospital for post-mortem examination.