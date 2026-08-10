Man reveals how much it cost him to move from Gurgaon to Bengaluru: ‘Credit cards maxed out already’
A man revealed how much he spent after moving from Gurgaon to Bengaluru and setting up his new home.
A man who recently relocated from Gurgaon to Bengaluru has shared a detailed breakdown of the expenses involved in the move, from the hefty security deposit and brokerage to WiFi installation, a washing machine and minor household repairs.
(Also read: Woman moves from Gurugram to ₹52,000 Bengaluru flat, reveals her biggest mistake)
Taking to Instagram, Shantanu Jain, who describes himself as a marketing professional trying to build a life beyond the traditional 9-to-5, posted a video detailing how much he had to spend while setting up his new home in Bengaluru.
‘Never imagined it would be this expensive’
“I recently moved from Gurgaon to Bangalore, and this is how much it cost me. Hi all, my name is Shantanu, I am a marketing professional who's trying to build a life beyond the 9-to-5. And maine kabhi sapne mein bhi nahi socha tha that Gurgaon se Bangalore move karna itna mahanga padega,” Jain said.
His first major expense was packers and movers, although he did not have to bear that cost personally as his company covered it.
The bigger shock, according to Jain, was the security deposit. “Next big kharcha is rent and security deposit. Now obviously rent is standard, you will have to pay it, but security deposit in Bangalore is very different from rest of the country,” he said.
Jain added that landlords in the city can expect deposits equivalent to several months of rent. After negotiating, he managed to settle on a security deposit of ₹2.5 lakh, which he described as a “very rare occasion”.
Rent, brokerage and other expenses
Jain said he rented a two-bedroom apartment in a “slightly upscale society” for ₹40,000 per month and paid an equivalent amount as brokerage.
He also spent around ₹2,500 as moving-out charges at his previous society and ₹3,500 as moving-in charges at the new one. WiFi installation cost him another ₹2,100.
A washing machine added ₹21,000 to his expenses. Jain explained that while living in Gurgaon, his clothes were taken care of at his brother’s home, but living independently meant he now needed his own appliance.
Other expenses included water filters costing around ₹2,200 per bathroom, with installations in both bathrooms, along with electrical repairs and carpentry work that cost roughly ₹5,700.
Sharing the clip, Jain jokingly wrote, “Credit cards maxed out already!”
Watch the clip here:
Social media reacts
The video attracted several reactions from users who found his experience relatable. “Bengaluru is expensive bro,” wrote one person. Another commented, “This is very true.”
A third user said, “I completely can relate with you,” while another simply added, “I agree with you.”
(Also read: Couple shares emotional struggle of moving from Gurgaon to Bengaluru: ‘It feels very heavy on heart’)
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More