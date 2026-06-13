Woman moves from Gurugram to ₹52,000 Bengaluru flat, reveals her biggest mistake

A couple’s advice on navigating Bengaluru’s notorious rental market has gone viral after they shared the "biggest mistake" they made when moving from Gurugram After initially overpaying for a hyped, low-amenity area, they relocated to a budget-friendly locality and realised they could achieve a significantly better lifestyle for less. On Instagram, they shared their experience and highlighted certain areas as affordable alternatives. The post has sparked a lively debate online, with some social media users praising their sensible approach to city living while others defended the premium convenience of prime tech hubs. Snippets from a video shared by a couple who relocated to Bengaluru from Gurugram. (Instagram/@parul___aseem)

“If you’re moving to Bangalore, DON’T fall for only hyped areas. We made that mistake… paid high rent, high deposit & got almost NO amenities. But once we shifted, we realised — you can actually live BETTER in budget-friendly locations,” the couple wrote on their joint Instagram page.

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They listed different places across Bengaluru, which they labelled as “budget-friendly”.

“Best budget-friendly areas in Bangalore: Yelahanka – peaceful, spacious homes & great for families. Electronic City – affordable + good for the IT crowd. Kanakapura Road – growing fast with good societies. Sarjapur outskirts – better deals than main Sarjapur. Whitefield outskirts – more space, lower rent.”

They further shared a “pro tip” explaining, “ If your work allows hybrid/remote, avoid overpaying for ‘prime’ locations. Use that money for a better lifestyle instead.”

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to the social media user. This report will be updated when they respond.)