Why evidence-based nutrition matters in an age of food myths

The explosion of digital media and the rise of artificial intelligence have made information more accessible than at any point in history. Today, a reader can access a synthesised view of thousands of studies and data points in a matter of seconds, something that would have taken researchers weeks to compile not long ago. This is a significant gain. But it comes with an equally significant risk, when the primary sources are unreliable or unverified, no algorithm can correct for that. In food and pharma, the consequences are particularly high. Nutrition (Unsplash)

The World Health Organization (WHO) termed this phenomenon an 'infodemic' during the Covid-19 pandemic, an overload of information, much of it misleading, that led to confusion and mistrust. A similar pattern is now visible in nutrition, where viral claims often travel faster than scientific evidence, shaping how people eat, shop and think about food.

The digital age has democratised access to information, but it has also blurred the line between expertise and opinion. Influencers with little or no formal training often command more attention than peer-reviewed research. Research estimates that millions of social media users are regularly exposed to nutrition misinformation, driven in large part by a small group of high-reach voices whose advice frequently contradicts established public health guidelines.

What makes nutrition especially vulnerable to misinformation is that food is deeply personal. Everyone eats, everyone has preferences, and almost everyone has a story about what worked for them. These anecdotes are compelling, but they are not proof. A diet that works for one person may not be suitable for another, and isolated experiences cannot replace scientific evidence.

This is where nutrition science plays a critical role. Unlike viral trends, science does not rely on single claims or dramatic transformations. It draws on a body of evidence, observational studies, controlled trials, and systematic reviews to arrive at conclusions that are consistent and reliable. Evidence-based nutrition does not dismiss personal experience; it places it in context.

In India, the ministry of food processing and institutions such as the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition work to translate complex science into practical dietary guidance. Globally, organisations like the National Institutes of Health and the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics continue to caution against extreme diets and unverified claims. They also highlight the risks associated with unchecked supplement use, which can interact with medications, contain undeclared ingredients and are not approved to treat or prevent disease.

At a time when misinformation is often packaged as empowerment, informed scepticism becomes essential. Consumers need to develop the habit of asking basic but critical questions beginning with the most obvious one: What is the source of this claim? Is there credible evidence to support it? Is it based on a single study or a broader body of research? And importantly, is someone trying to sell a product, a fear, or a miracle solution?

There is a growing case for stronger guardrails in how nutrition information is communicated in the public domain. While regulatory bodies such as FSSAI are advancing frameworks, public understanding remains fragmented. Self-regulation efforts by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) are evolving, yet enforcement across the rapidly expanding influencer ecosystem remains inconsistent.

The more encouraging development is that serious work is being done to counter this. Researchers are working with recognised agencies to verify scientific data and conducting clinical studies to assess the impact. Their findings are published in reputed journals and peer reviewed, building a body of knowledge that can be trusted.

Much like other domains that directly affect public welfare, the food and nutrition ecosystem would benefit from a more structured approach to how information is created, shared, and verified, one that places accountability at its center.

At the same time, no single stakeholder can address this challenge alone. Building trust in nutrition will require a coordinated effort, where industry, government bodies, public health institutions and independent experts come together to shape a credible, unified voice on food science. In a country as diverse as India, this also means translating science into culturally relevant, accessible narratives that can cut through the noise.

As functional foods and nutraceuticals enter the mainstream, the bar for nutrition claims must rise. Scientific evidence, transparent communication, and consumer trust should be at the heart of every health and nutrition claim.

In an age of endless information, the most valuable skill may not be knowing more, it may be knowing what to trust. When it comes to what we eat, evidence should drive our choices, not trends, not fear, and not the loudest voice in the room.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Swarn Singh, director, R&D, Kellanova.