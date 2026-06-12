Founder shocked by ₹3.1 lakh rent for Bengaluru 4 BHK but internet calls it ‘pretty reasonable’
A founder’s post on X has prompted people to share varied responses about Bengaluru rental scene.
A social media post detailing a founder’s shock at Bengaluru’s steep real estate prices has gone viral, sparking an intense debate over luxury housing costs. The conversation erupted after a user shared a series of WhatsApp messages displaying exorbitant quotations, including a listing for a semi-furnished 4 BHK in Hebbal with ₹3.10 lakhs per month plus maintenance. While the founder spent months complaining about the aggressive market rates, sections of the internet surprised home hunters by arguing that the high-end prices are actually standard for the city's premium tier.
“A founder friend was house hunting in Bangalore recently around March, and has been complaining about rentals ever since. I didn’t believe him. So he shared screenshots. 2.75 lac per month, 3.1 lac per month and more,” an X user who is also a founder himself wrote.
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He shared a few screenshots that he said his friend sent over. One of them shows a semi-furnished 4 BHK "prime flat" located in Hebbal. It boasts a massive super built-up area of 4,440 sq. ft., is north-west facing, and is situated on a higher floor. The quoted rent is ₹3.10 lakhs per month plus maintenance.
Another listing showcases a fully furnished luxury apartment measuring 2,200 sq. ft. The quoted rent is ₹2 lakhs per month + maintenance.
The other listing shows houses with rent ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹3 lakh per month.
How did social media react?
An individual posted, “For 4k sqft that’s pretty reasonable, no?” A few others voiced the same notion. Another individual commented, “Rookie numbers. 2-3BHKs in Mumbai with a single bathroom that happens to be in the kitchen, with a view of dug-up roads and under-construction buildings, go for much more. And, you have to typically compete for it too.”
A third expressed, “This is pretty nominal for BLR. If you really don’t want to believe him, ask him about the deposit.” A fourth wrote, “4bhk, 4k sqft, it's appropriate.”
In a separate incident, a man’s tour of his newly rented Bengaluru home surprised social media users with a ₹30,000 rent tag. People were surprised by how the man managed to rent a spacious flat with ample sunlight at such a low price.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More