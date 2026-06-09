Bengaluru techie leaves at 4:30 am to work from Chikkamagaluru, internet wants to join him
A Bengaluru techie worked from Chikkamagaluru after leaving the city at 4.30 am to avoid traffic.
A Bengaluru techie turned his regular workday into a refreshing getaway by choosing to work from Chikkamagaluru. Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Ankit, shared a video documenting his early morning drive from Bengaluru to the coffee land of Karnataka.
(Also read: Bengaluru Google techie chooses 2-hour daily commute over ₹40,000 rent for 1 BHK: 'Dropped the plan of shifting')
In the clip, Ankit said, “Bro, working from the office all the time gets so boring for all of us. That’s why I thought I’d work from Chikkamagaluru this week. So come with me to the coffee land of Karnataka.”
Early morning drive from Bengaluru
Ankit shared that he and his friend, whom he referred to as Sachiv ji, planned to leave for Chikkamagaluru on Friday morning as they had a standup meeting scheduled at 12 pm. To avoid Bengaluru’s traffic and save time, they started their journey at 4.30 am.
“On our way, we first took NH 44 and then NH 75. The benefit of leaving early in the morning is that you get to escape the city traffic and you save a lot of time,” he said.
The duo reached their breakfast point, Dhruvathare, at 7.30 am. After finishing breakfast, they continued their journey towards Chikkamagaluru. Ankit said the highway from Bengaluru to Hassan was in good condition, adding that although there were a few diversions, they were able to cruise comfortably for most of the journey.
(Also read: Bengaluru software developer drives Rapido on weekends despite MNC job with 6-figure salary)
Work mode in the coffee land
After crossing Belur, Ankit said they moved from the national highway to the state highway. He described the stretch as one of the most beautiful roads near Bengaluru.
“We reached our stay at exactly 11 AM. First things first, I turned on my laptop, checked Slack, attended meetings, and sat down to code with AI,” he said in the video.
He ended the clip by encouraging others to plan a similar trip with their friends.
The clip was shared with the caption, “work from Chikkamagaluru.”
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The video received several reactions from social media users. One user wrote, “Literally it’s very beautiful.” Another commented, “I also want to be part of this trip.” A third user said, “This looks so interesting.” Another reacted, “Wow, I have only one word, wow.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More