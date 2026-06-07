Bengaluru Google techie chooses 2-hour daily commute over ₹40,000 rent for 1 BHK: 'Dropped the plan of shifting'

Bengaluru’s soaring rents, particularly in areas close to major tech parks and office hubs, have been a recurring topic of discussion on social media, particularly among tech workers who often face a trade-off between expensive rents and long daily commutes. Now, a Bengaluru-based Google techie has sparked a discussion after revealing that she abandoned her plans to move closer to her workplace after seeing the rental prices. The techie said that after checking the rental market, she decided against the move. (ChatGPT/Representational image)

In an X post, Divya Porwal, a software engineer at Google, said that she lives just 10 km from her office and had been considering renting a flat nearby to cut down on commuting time. “I live just 10 km away from my office, so this weekend I thought of finding a flat nearby. I was hoping for a 1 BHK in a gated society since it's safer and has all the amenities,” she wrote.

However, Porwal said that after checking the rental market, she decided against the move. “I saw the rents. ₹30k-40k for a 1 BHK. I literally dropped the plan of shifting. I’ll continue spending 2 hours daily in traffic,” she added.

Further, taking a swipe at the situation, Porwal remarked, “ After all, I’m already paying lakhs in taxes to government, I should spend some time on road.”