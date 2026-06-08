Bengaluru software developer drives Rapido on weekends despite MNC job with 6-figure salary

A Bengaluru software developer has caught the internet’s attention after allegedly revealing that he drives Rapido on weekends, despite working at an MNC and earning a 6-figure salary. The post sparked mixed reactions online. (X/@Shabaz1406)

Taking to X, a user named Shabaz shared that he met the 35-year-old techie during a ride to Bannerghatta. He said that the driver initially spoke in Kannada before switching to English upon realising that the passenger was not fluent in the language.

“Today, while traveling to Bannerghatta, I booked a Rapido. The rider, a 35-year-old, started speaking in Kannada, realized mine wasn’t great, and switched to English. He asked what I do, and I told him I’m a software engineer,” Shabaz wrote.

During the conversation, Shabaz said that the Rapido driver revealed that he was not a full-time gig worker but a software developer employed at an MNC. “He told me he’s also a software developer at an MNC, earning a six figure salary. But on weekends, he drives Rapido because he’s married, has a young child, and wants the extra income to support his family,” the techie said.

He wrote that the revelation left him wondering whether even well-paid tech professionals are struggling to keep up with the expenses of living in Bengaluru and other major Indian cities. “It genuinely made me think. If someone with a good tech job and a six-figure salary still feels the need for a weekend side hustle, how expensive has life become in Bangalore and other Tier-1 cities?” Shabaz wrote.