Bhopal, The Madhya Pradesh government has agreed to procure 60 per cent of the moong crop from eligible farmers, extended the procurement deadline and halted the e-token system for fertiliser distribution, prompting agitating farmers to call off their protest in Bhopal. MP: Farmers end strike as govt raises moong procurement to 60 pc, suspends fertiliser e-token system

The announcement came on Wednesday night following talks between representatives of the state government and farmer leaders at the state secretariat, hours after thousands of protesters marched to within about a km of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's residence after staging a demonstration outside Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's house.

In an official statement, the government said it had decided to increase procurement from each eligible farmer from the existing 25 per cent to 60 per cent of the moong crop in the larger interest of farmers.

The decision will take immediate effect for farmers producing around three quintals of moong per acre in districts such as Narmadapuram, Sehore and Harda, it said, adding that efforts would be made to extend the benefit to the maximum number of cultivators.

The government also extended the last date for procurement from August 10 to August 20 and the slot-booking deadline from July 30 to August 10.

State Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana said a committee would be formed to examine complaints and practical difficulties relating to the e-token system for fertiliser distribution and recommend improvements.

Till the committee submits its recommendations and necessary changes are carried out, the e-token-based fertiliser distribution system will remain suspended with immediate effect, he said.

Some farmer leaders initially maintained their demand for procurement of 100 per cent of the moong crop at the minimum support price and said a final decision would be taken after consulting all stakeholders and that the agitation would continue.

However, shortly afterwards, Prateek Sharma, state coordinator of the Rashtravadi Kisan Army, told PTI Video that the farmers were satisfied with the government's decisions and all participating organisations had jointly decided to withdraw the agitation.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chouhan told PTI that the protesting farmers had accepted the government's announcements and were returning to their homes. He said buses had been arranged to ensure their safe return from Roshanpura Square.

Earlier in the day, thousands of farmers under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and 18 other organisations had breached multiple barricades, demonstrated outside Chouhan's residence and camped at Roshanpura Square, prompting the state government to initiate talks.

The farmers had demanded procurement of the entire summer moong crop at MSP, abolition of the e-token system for fertiliser distribution and timely availability of adequate fertilisers for the next sowing season.

The agitation had disrupted traffic on the busy Narmadapuram Road since Tuesday night, after the first round of talks with the government failed to break the deadlock.

Chouhan wrote to the chief minister, saying the Centre had already approved procurement of up to 4,54,580 metric tonnes of summer moong for Madhya Pradesh under the Price Support Scheme for the 2025-26 season, accounting for 87 per cent of the total quantity approved nationwide under the PM-AASHA scheme.

He clarified that the Centre does not prescribe procurement targets for states and that procurement beyond the prescribed limit under the scheme has to be undertaken by the state government.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.