‘Is this real?’: Man's ₹30,000 East Bengaluru 2 BHK tour sparks disbelief

A flat tour video showcasing a spacious 2 BHK apartment in East Bengaluru has taken the internet by storm, sparking widespread disbelief over its monthly rent. In the viral clip, a resident gives viewers a detailed walkthrough of his sun-drenched home, which comes equipped with top-tier society amenities for just ₹30,000. The shockingly affordable price tag in a city notorious for skyrocketing real estate costs has left house hunters baffled, with many jokingly questioning if the footage is artificially generated. Snippets of a 2 BHK flat in Bengaluru from a video shared by a man. (Instagram/@thezeroquotien)

“New Apartment Tour,” Shivank Goel wrote while sharing a video showing his newly rented apartment.

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In the video, he says, “Hi I am Shivank and I recently moved into this 2 BHK flat in Bangalore.” He then adds that the rent for the apartment is ₹30,000 with an additional ₹5,000 for maintenance.

As the video tour unfolds, Goel walks viewers through the apartment's layout, highlighting its two remarkably spacious bedrooms, flooded with natural sunlight. He then showcases a large, well-designed kitchen that features a dedicated, separate area for the washing basin, keeping utility separate from cooking. Stepping out onto the attached balcony, he captures the sweeping, unobstructed view it offers of the surrounding neighbourhood.

Moving beyond the flat's four walls, Goel documents the premium community amenities included in the society's monthly maintenance charges, taking his camera inside a well-stocked resident library, a pristine swimming pool, and a fully equipped gymnasium.