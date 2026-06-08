Dog park, salon, clinic and more: Bengaluru couple shows what ₹60,000 monthly rent gets you, internet reacts

Apart from recreational facilities, the couple shared that the society houses several conveniences within its premises, including a cafe, grocery stores, a stationery shop, a medical store, an Apollo clinic, a salon and an organic store. They also shared that the society has 2 large parking levels, ensuring residents do not have to squeeze into tiny parking spaces. They also showed a huge hall that is occasionally used for exhibitions.

In the video, the couple explained that the society is built on 2 levels. The podium level serves as a community space where children play and social activities take place. Below it is a road stretching around 2 kilometres around the complex, lined with large trees and designed for walking, running and cycling. The couple also showed a dedicated dog park, noting that pets are not allowed on the podium level and therefore have a separate play area.

In a video shared on Instagram, Radhika and Ekansh gave viewers a glimpse of their society, highlighting amenities ranging from a dedicated dog park and cafes to clinics and retail stores. The text on the clip read, “This is what 60K rent gets you in Bangalore .”

A Bengaluru -based couple has caught the internet’s attention after sharing a detailed tour of the housing society where they live, revealing what a monthly rent of ₹60,000 gets them in the city.

In the caption of the post, Radhika and Ekansh acknowledged that moving into the society was a significant financial decision. “Earlier, we used to live in a 2BHK flat, in a standalone apartment. So moving here was a tough decision, financially,” they wrote.

The couple added that despite the higher rent, they now view the additional expense as an investment in their quality of life. “After living here for a few years, we cannot go back. The place provides us with so much peace from the hustling city outside,” they said.

“Living here does burn a hole in our pockets, but we have now consciously decided to “invest” in our quality of life in the PRESENT. Also, the excess cost of living here, instead of a relatively simpler place elsewhere is around 2.5 lacs a year, which we think is totally worth it, for the significant improvement in our day to day quality of life,” the couple added.

HT.com has reached out to the couple. The article will be updated once a response is received.

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Social media reactions The post drew several reactions from social media users, many of whom felt the amenities justified the rent.

“Fantastic place to live!” wrote one user.

“Then it’s worth the money. The amount spent on fuel alone is saved a lot for these facilities,” commented another.

“Gurgaon builders really need to learn how to build a well planned society,” wrote a third user.