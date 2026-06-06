Bengaluru 2.5 BHK gets ₹1.2 lakh rent tag, internet jokes ‘Itna kam kyu?’
While some resorted to heavy sarcasm, others argued that the steep price tag is simply not worth the property.
Bengaluru's sky-high real estate prices have once again become the butt of all jokes online. A recent social media post advertising a 2.5 BHK flat in Indiranagar area left netizens stunned - not by the amenities, but by the jaw-dropping monthly rent of ₹1.2 lakh. Listing details such as a prime location, full furnishings, and parking availability made the post go viral quickly. Instead of finding tenants, it triggered a wave of sarcasm, with amused users mockingly asking why the rent was kept so "low."
“Fully furnished ventilated 2.5 BHK with balcony for rent in Indiranagar, BLR, Bangalore, near to 10th A main road. Rent - 1,20,000. 1st of 6th floor. Parking available, Available for both families and bachelors,” an X user wrote. The individual later clarified that it is not their house.
Also Read: 'Goodbye HSR Layout!': Bengaluru man says ₹45,000 rent for 1BHK 'drained' his ₹24 LPA income
What did social media say?
The post prompted social media users to share a range of remarks.
“Bhai 3-4 lakh kamse kam rakh yaar… itna kam kyu rkh rha? [Brother, take at least ₹3-4 lakh rent. Why have you kept the rent so cheap],” an individual joked. Another asked, “Serious query - what makes this flat worth this much rent? At least from the pics, the interior looks very basic.” The OP responded, “I agree pictures don't do justice to this property. but after a visit it will be worth it. The indoor and outdoor garden is beautiful and spacious. The pictures are clicked by an old guy so if you want to really see the property, let me know. Happy to align a visit.”
A third commented, “Peak rent Bengaluru”. A fourth wrote, “Lol this is reaching Mumbai level of rental madness. 1.2 lakh for this mid flat is insane.”
Also Read: 'That's someone's monthly salary': ₹1.1 lakh rent for Bengaluru 3BHK leaves internet divided
Woman calls out landlords:
In a separate incident, a woman called out Bengaluru landlords over the rising rent in the city. “Owners in Bangalore really need to understand that everybody... whoever comes here to Bangalore... not everyone works in IT, and not everyone is earning lakhs of rupees. No, this... this is the reality, that whoever comes here, everyone's work is different, everyone's payment is different. So, the rent that you are fixing, keep this in mind and consider that not everyone is earning lakhs,” she wrote on Instagram.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More