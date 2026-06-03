'Goodbye HSR Layout!': Bengaluru man says ₹45,000 rent for 1BHK 'drained' his ₹24 LPA income

Bengaluru’s rising rents and cost of living have increasingly become a talking point among the city’s young professionals. While neighbourhoods such as HSR Layout remain popular for their proximity to offices and vibrant social scene, many residents are beginning to question whether the premium they pay is worth it. The employee said ₹45,000 rent 'drained' his ₹24 LPA income. (AI generated image using ChatGPT )

One such discussion was sparked by a Bengaluru-based PayPal employee whose post on workplace networking platform Grapevine has gone viral. In the post titled ‘Goodbye HSR Layout! Paying 45k rent for a 1BHK is absolute madness’, the professional detailed his decision to move out of the sought-after locality after concluding that the expenses no longer made sense.

“I am extremely relieved today to announce that I am finally vacating HSR because of sheer common sense. This feels like a massive weight lifted off my shoulders and I am genuinely happy to share this realization,” he said.

The man shared that he initially moved to the neighbourhood due to peer pressure and ended up paying what he called an unreasonable amount for rent. Then, a colleague encouraged him to explore housing options in Brookefield. “We chatted for a while and eventually toured with a broker. I outlined my budget and detailed my living preferences,” he wrote.

The employee said that after visiting the area and touring the apartments, he realised that there were significantly better options available within his budget. “Their setup was completely eye-opening,” he wrote, adding that he had visited 15 apartments in the layout but only 3 seemed decent and just one had a reliable water supply.

He said that he eventually signed an agreement for a flat in a quieter residential society located farther from the city’s tech hubs. The decision was followed by a hectic weekend spent packing and arranging transportation for his belongings.

Reflecting on his experience, the employee criticised what he described as the “fake aesthetic” surrounding their neighbourhood and claimed that the lifestyle was eating into his finances.

“I have to admit, I am completely exhausted by the fake aesthetic. It drained a 24L income that I was trying hard to save up by myself,” he wrote, before adding, “Goodbye, HSR, and goodbye, terrible traffic, for making this decision so simple.”

(Also Read: 'That's someone's monthly salary': ₹1.1 lakh rent for Bengaluru 3BHK leaves internet divided)

Social media reactions The post quickly gained traction online, prompting users to share their own experiences in Bengaluru.

One user wrote, “I too did this a year back, moved from JP Nagar to Yelahanka. 5X better flat, 3X the area, same price, a nice view of a big lake and so much better landlords.But it's pretty difficult to understand if the area, flat and landlords are good.”

“Help us as well buddy to move out from Banglore,” commented another.

“24L ke income me 45k ka rent kaise de dete hain log!!” wrote a third user. “But it always better we stay near office. Especially if you have backpain or hectic workload,” remarked another.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)