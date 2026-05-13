Couple shares emotional struggle of moving from Gurgaon to Bengaluru: ‘It feels very heavy on heart’

A couple’s emotional video about leaving their Gurgaon home and shifting to Bengaluru has struck a chord with social media users. The clip was shared on Instagram by Shubham on his joint family account, @lifeworklullaby, where he opened up about the difficult phase of moving cities with his family and baby. A couple documented their difficult shift from Gurgaon to Bengaluru, calling house hunting stressful. (Instagram/lifeworklullaby)

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In the video, Shubham reflects on how quickly life changed for the family. “Life is so strange, isn't it? We were just getting settled in Gurgaon when we found out we had to move to Bengaluru. When we shifted from Delhi to Gurgaon, we put so much love into this home, and just seven months later, we have to vacate it, it’s very heavy on the heart,” he said.

‘This wasn’t just a rented apartment’ He added that the house was not merely a place to stay, but a space where the couple built several important memories. “This wasn’t just a rented apartment; it’s where we started our content creation journey, where we learned to live independently, and where we learned how to manage our careers alongside Veda. We’ll have to do that same hustle all over again in Bangalore now,” he said.

Speaking about the challenges of relocating to Bengaluru, Shubham said, “And trust me, finding a home in Bangalore is another task; there are so many options, but the rent is sky rocketing. Finding a good home within your budget is just impossible. But we love the hustle!”

He also shared that the couple used movers and packers for the first time. “This is the first time we’ve used a movers and packers service, and trust me, they took more than half the work onto themselves. We didn't have to do anything; we just guided them. Shifting cities is not an easy task, and when you have to do it all with a baby, it’s even more difficult.”

The video was shared with a caption that read, “Life ka sabse mushkil phase chal raha hai. Ghar se aur ghar walon se door rehna pehle aasan lagta tha, lekin shayad zindagi ka sabse difficult part wahi hota hai.”

Watch the clip here: