Delhi man breaks down how much his Gurgaon company spends on him beyond CTC: ‘ ₹81,400 a month’

The text overlaid on the clip read: “How much my company spends on me (other than the CTC); ₹950 Morning cab (del to ggn); ₹150 Goodmorning pineapple (breakfast); ₹150 Tagda gym session; ₹200 4 X mocha frappe (in a day); ₹150 Indoor court (TT and pool); ₹0 Fresh air; ₹250 Lunch time brother; ₹100 Snacks in between; ₹150 Dry fruits; ₹100 Fruits; ₹0 water water water; ₹150 Evening snack; ₹100 Stationary; ₹1250 Evening cab (peak traffic time); Total: ₹3700 for a day; ₹3700 x 22 = 81,400/- monthly.”

The video drew attention because Dhama presented the calculation in a lighthearted manner, showing how everyday office expenses, from transport to meals and snacks, can add up to a significant monthly amount.

A Delhi man working with a Gurgaon company has sparked discussion on Instagram after sharing a detailed breakdown of how much his employer spends on him beyond his cost to company. The clip was shared by Instagram user Gaurav Dhama, who documented his daily office routine while listing the approximate value of several facilities and benefits provided by his workplace.

Speaking with HT.com, Dhama said he works with ZS Associates, a consulting firm. He also revealed that his role at the company is DAA, which stands for Decision Analyst Associate.

Internet reacts to the calculation The clip has amused several social media users, with many relating to the office perk culture and others joking about the way Dhama calculated each item. One user wrote, “This is the kind of maths every employee wants to see.” Another said, “CTC ke alawa company itna bhi spend karti hai, never thought about it this way.”

(Also read: ‘Gurgaon ke traffic se meri ruh kap jati hai’: Man leaves office at 5:30 pm only to spend over 2 hours on road)

A third user reacted, “The real benefit is the cab from Delhi to Gurgaon.” Another commented, “ ₹1,250 evening cab in peak traffic is the most accurate thing here.” Someone else wrote, “Four mocha frappes in one day is the real luxury.” Another user said, “Fresh air being ₹0 is the best line in the whole video.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)