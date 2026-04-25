Techie with one year of experience fears layoffs at small Gurgaon firm: ‘The pressure is hitting me hard’

Layoffs and job uncertainty continue to weigh heavily on employees across India’s tech sector, with even small teams now feeling the strain. The techie mentioned that colleagues are anxious and the office atmosphere has turned “heavy”. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

In a Reddit post, a young developer shared how the fear of losing a job has triggered intense anxiety and pressure at work.

“To all the people dealing/dealt with layoffs, how did you cope up and handled it?” the caption of the post reads.

A MEAN Stack developer at a small Gurgaon-based company has raised concerns about potential layoffs.

Anxiety rises amid layoffs: According to the post, the founder recently told employees that “a lot will change this month”, leading many to believe that layoffs are imminent.

Since then, the office atmosphere has become tense, with staff feeling uneasy and uncertain about what lies ahead.

In the post, the techie mentioned that colleagues are anxious and the office atmosphere has turned “heavy”.

For the techie, the situation felt especially stressful as the sole earning member.

“The pressure is hitting me hard because I am the sole earning member of my family and I can’t afford to be out of a job for long,” the techie wrote.

Pressure to prepare for new opportunities has only added to the stress. While aware that upskilling is necessary, the techie described feeling overwhelmed and stuck.

“My nerves are shot, and I feel like I have so much to learn but no time to do it,” the techie adds.

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