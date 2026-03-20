Tech professional calls out freshers for AI-generated resumes for an intern role: ‘I started seeing the exact phrases’

Finding a role as a fresher is increasingly challenging, even when it comes to securing an internship. The tech professional shared the experience on Reddit. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

Recently, a tech professional going through applications for an intern role reviewed around 30 resumes, most of them from freshers and a few from candidates with up to two years of experience.

What stood out was not the range of applicants, but how similar many of the resumes appeared.

The reviewer shared the experience on Reddit with the caption, “I reviewed 30 fresher resumes for one intern role. Kinda lost hope honestly.”

According to the post, many resumes appeared to follow the same format and used identical phrases such as results-driven professional and leveraged cutting-edge technologies to drive business outcomes.

“I started seeing the exact same phrases across completely different resumes,” the post adds.

This led the reviewer to believe that tools like ChatGPT were being widely used to draft resumes.

Also Read: Viral post claims 90% of senior software engineers owe their jobs to timing, not talent: ‘Walked through an open door’

Generic resumes raise concerns: In the post, the reviewer mentioned that the main concern was not the candidates’ abilities, but the lack of clarity on what they had actually done. Most resumes listed skills like Python, Java, SQL, MongoDB, and React, but did not explain what was built using them.

“The worst part is I couldn't figure out what anyone actually did. When everybody lists the same 12 technologies, it tells me nothing about anyone,” he wrote.

The reviewer also pointed out that none of the applicants spoke about challenges they faced during their work or learning. Sharing such experiences could have shown problem-solving ability and practical understanding.

Instead, many candidates described themselves as proficient in multiple technologies without giving clear examples.

“Nobody talks about what was hard. That would actually impress me. Because that's what real work looks like. But nope. Everyone is proficient in everything, apparently,” he adds.

Out of the 30 resumes, only four or five felt genuinely written by individuals. These were shortlisted by the reviewer, not because they had stronger qualifications, but because they clearly showed what the candidates had worked on and how they approached problems.

Also Read: Recruiter shares Bengaluru tech hiring trend with 34,742 applicants in two weeks: ‘This is the competition’