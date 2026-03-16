Recruiter shares Bengaluru tech hiring trend with 34,742 applicants in two weeks: ‘This is the competition’
A recent X post by Narayani Gurunathan highlighted just how crowded the market has become.
Competition for tech jobs in Bengaluru is reaching new heights, and the numbers show just how tough it is for candidates to secure a role.
With more companies hiring for web development roles, especially in MERN and React, the city has become a hotspot for tech talent.
A recent X post by a recruiter highlighted just how crowded the market has become.
The post was shared by Narayani Gurunathan on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “34,742 candidates who are actively applying for MERN or React jobs in Bengaluru, in the last 15 days.”
Fierce competition:
Gurunathan shared a screenshot showing the number of candidates actively applying for MERN and React roles in Bengaluru over the last 15 days.
“That is the competition you have when applying for a job,” she wrote.
The figures revealed that 34,742 people had applied in this short period, underlining the scale of competition for developers in the city.
The post sparked wide conversations among tech professionals, with many expressing just how challenging it has become to compete in Bengaluru’s crowded job market.
Several users claimed that a large number of applicants submit their applications without even reading the job description, making the process even more competitive for those who are genuinely qualified.
HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.
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Check out the post here:
Here's how people reacted to the post:
X users reacted to the post with surprise and concern over the sheer number of applicants. Many shared their own experiences of applying to multiple roles and facing stiff competition.
One of the users commented, “Most of them are fake. We have opened up a position in our firm and have been struggling for 4 months to find 1 candidate, and we have received 500+ resumes so far, and almost 50% of them match our JD, but when interviewed, they don’t even know 10% of the requirements.”
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A second user commented, “I should have tried for MBBS instead of engineering.”
A third user commented, “Looking to apply with such tech skills will be a big problem in the coming 6 months.”
“Wow! Intense competition. It checks out with the numbers that I see on LinkedIn as well. Jobs that are 1-2 days old already have 500-1000 applicants. Don't know how many of them are legit, but it definitely makes it harder for legitimate job seekers right now,” another user commented.