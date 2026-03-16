Recruiter shares Bengaluru tech hiring trend with 34,742 applicants in two weeks: ‘This is the competition’

Competition for tech jobs in Bengaluru is reaching new heights, and the numbers show just how tough it is for candidates to secure a role. Gurunathan shared a screenshot of candidates applying for MERN and React roles in Bengaluru over the past 15 days. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

With more companies hiring for web development roles, especially in MERN and React, the city has become a hotspot for tech talent.

A recent X post by a recruiter highlighted just how crowded the market has become.

The post was shared by Narayani Gurunathan on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “34,742 candidates who are actively applying for MERN or React jobs in Bengaluru, in the last 15 days.”

Fierce competition: Gurunathan shared a screenshot showing the number of candidates actively applying for MERN and React roles in Bengaluru over the last 15 days.

“That is the competition you have when applying for a job,” she wrote.

The figures revealed that 34,742 people had applied in this short period, underlining the scale of competition for developers in the city.

The post sparked wide conversations among tech professionals, with many expressing just how challenging it has become to compete in Bengaluru’s crowded job market.

Several users claimed that a large number of applicants submit their applications without even reading the job description, making the process even more competitive for those who are genuinely qualified.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

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