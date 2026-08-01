WWE SummerSlam 2026: Can you watch it for free? Streaming options, start time, match card and more
WWE SummerSlam 2026 is set to take place at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis with major championship matches.
WWE SummerSlam 2026 is set to bring two nights of blockbuster wrestling action as some of the company’s biggest stars compete at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis this weekend.
The event will feature major championship clashes, including CM Punk defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins.
The two-day WWE premium live event will take place on Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, with both nights scheduled to begin at 6 pm ET.
How to watch WWE SummerSlam 2026 online
According to Rolling Stone, WWE SummerSlam 2026 will stream exclusively in the US on ESPN Unlimited. The event will not be available through traditional cable television and will require viewers to have access to the streaming service.
ESPN Unlimited costs $29.99 per month or $299.99 for an annual subscription. However, the platform does not offer a free trial.
Fans looking to watch SummerSlam 2026 without directly paying for ESPN Unlimited can explore free trial options through select live TV streaming services. Rolling Stone reported that DirecTV and Fubo offer ESPN Unlimited access through eligible plans.
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DirecTV subscribers can access ESPN Unlimited through all Signature Packages and the MySports Genre Pack. Meanwhile, Fubo includes ESPN Unlimited across its packages except for the Latino plan.
WWE SummerSlam 2026 match card
The first night of SummerSlam will be headlined by a highly anticipated championship match between Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk and Cody Rhodes. The clash will see Rhodes attempt to capture the title while Punk looks to continue his championship run.
Another major attraction on Saturday’s card is the Hell in a Cell match between King of the Ring winner Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar. Lesnar enters the bout with an undefeated record in Hell in a Cell matches, adding another layer of intensity to the matchup.
Sunday’s lineup will feature several big contests, including Chad Gable taking on Intercontinental Champion Penta. The biggest match of the night will see Seth Rollins face Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship.
Also Read: Hulk Hogan’s son Nick gets emotional as WWE pays tribute to late dad at WWE SummerSlam
WWE SummerSlam 2026 schedule
Dates: Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2
Start time: 6 pm ET on both nights
Location: US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Streaming platform: ESPN Unlimited
With championship battles and some of WWE’s biggest names on the card, SummerSlam 2026 is expected to be one of the company’s biggest events of the year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More