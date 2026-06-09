Minneapolis shooting reports: Active shooter claims as police respond near East 28th Street

A large police response is underway in Minneapolis near East 28th Street and Nicollet Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, according to police scanner reports. Police and SWAT teams are reportedly at the scene amid reports of a shooting and a potential active shooter situation. Representational.

As of now, Minneapolis police have not issued an update on the situation.

Some reports suggest that the suspect may have taken family members hostage inside the apartment complex. However, the details are still clear.

This story is being updated.