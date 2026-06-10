Karmelo Anthony found guilty: Protest outside McKinney court after Austin Metcalf suspect's verdict; videos

Karmelo Anthony, the suspect in the fatal stabbing of Frisco student Austin Metcalf last year, was found guilty in Collin County on Tuesday. As the verdict was announced, protestors who had gathered outside the courthouse in McKinney, Texas, turned up their volume, accusing the jury of bias. Supporters for Karmelo Anthony demonstrate in front of the Collin County courthouse Thursday in McKinney, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) The protestors charged in with posters saying "Justice For Karmelo Anthony" in their hands even as police tried to contain them. Clashes erupted between the protestors and the police in Collin County. Fox News reports that arrests may have also taken place. Meanwhile, videos emerged from outside the McKinney courthouse showing complete chaos amid the clashes. Here are some of the videos.

According to Fox 4 News in Texas, the protestors began gathering outside the courthouse around 12pm while the trial was underway. The clashes erupted as soon as the verdict came at 2:30pm after more than three hours of deliberations. Fox News also broadcast footage from outside the Collin County courthouse after the trial. The scuffle between the protestors and they were seen clearly in the footage shared by Fox. Here's the video: