Kuwait faces intense night of Iranian attacks as power plant hit

Residents, who’ve been asked to ration electricity use, reported countless explosions that shook houses and rattled windows, predominantly due to defense forces intercepting incoming projectiles.

Friday also saw an attack on a transformer at the country’s Zour South power and desalination plant which caused a fire, according to a senior official. A second power plant, Al-Subiya power station, which is one of the biggest in the country, was struck on Saturday, causing a fire and a disconnection of power units as a precaution.

The latest barrage, which triggered multiple rounds of sirens from around dawn Saturday, followed several days of strikes on the Gulf state, one of them hitting a Kuwait army barracks, injuring a number of personnel, the Kuwait Army said. Follow for live updates on US-Iran war here.

Kuwait suffered one of its worst nights of Iranian retaliatory attacks since the conflict in the Middle East began, with a second power plant hit in as many days and flights suspended.

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US forces ended the seventh consecutive night of strikes against Iran on July 17 at 9:30 pm ET, US Central Command said in a post on X. The US hit surveillance sites, military logistics infrastructure, underground weapons storage and maritime capabilities, according to the post.

Bahrain, which like Kuwait has borne the brunt of Iran’s retaliation since hostilities worsened again, said it intercepted several aerial attacks from Iran on Saturday. Jordan’s army said Saturday it shot down 10 Iranian missiles without any casualties or damage, AFP reported.

The US has said it’s primarily striking Iranian military infrastructure, such as missile, drone and radar sites, to try to force Tehran to stop attacking ships going through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Kuwait has been one of countries hardest hit by recent Iranian strikes. One projectile in June slammed into the passenger terminal at the oil-rich state’s civilian airport, killing one person and injuring more than 60.

Earlier this week, four Kuwaiti navy personnel were injured as Iran fired one ballistic and five cruise missiles as well as 33 drones.